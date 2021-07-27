A series of alternative names for the Nintendo Wii have been leaked online.

The iconic gaming console was launched amid much fanfare back in 2006 and now, a number of alternative names have been leaked on the web.

Messages posted on the ResetEra messageboards by user MondoMega show that alternative names for the console included New Nintendo Gamecube and Next Nintendo.

Other, more creative names included Nintendo Blue Thunder, Nintendo Game Carnival and Nintendo Juke Box.

It's also been revealed that another of the potential titles - the Nintendo Everlasting Wave - would've been given the abbreviated name of NEW.

The eye-catching messages actually revealed a number of other names, such as Reborn, Rebirth and Renascence.

Last month, meanwhile, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser revealed that the gaming giant is always considering "how technology can enhance gameplay experiences".

The Nintendo boss responded to reports of upgraded hardware by discussing the company's general philosophy to new technology.

He said: "We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It’s not technology for technology’s sake.

"It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that?

"There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at."