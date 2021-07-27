'Forza Horizon 5' is the "biggest" instalment in the history of the franchise.

That is according to Mike Brown, the Creative Director of 'Forza Horizon' at Playground Games, who explained that the development team set its sights on the most diverse locale yet.

He told news.xbox.com: "We knew from the beginning that we wanted this to be the biggest 'Forza Horizon' yet. However, if we wanted to be the biggest, then we felt we also needed to offer the most diversity and contrast as well.

"Mexico is almost like the whole world in one country: snowy peaks, tropical jungles, epic canyons, beautiful beaches, ancient architecture, and modern cities. When you add on Mexico’s incredible culture – the music, the art, the history, the people – there is no more exciting location for the Horizon Festival."

'Forza Horizon 5’s Mexico has been broken down into 11 distinct and unique biomes by the development team, who have done endless research to ensure they get it perfect.

An 'Forza Horizon 5' trailer was released back in June and the title has been handed an initial release date of November 5.