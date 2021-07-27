Eliza Doolittle has lost her pussy.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has been scouring the streets of North London on the hunt for her black kitty Ivy - who she regularly posts on her social networking sites - and has now enlisted the help of the public by displaying posters of her beloved furry feline around the capital.

In photographs, obtained by the MailOnline, the 'Skinny Genes' hitmaker can be seen wiping tears from her eyes as she pounded the pavements back and forth in search of her pet while clutching a ball of string, a pair of scissors and a wedge of posters.

In capitals, the poster - which was attached to trees and lampposts with string - read: "Missing.

"She is black and fluffy with orange/green eyes. Wearing a black, white and gold collar with bell."

Meanwhile, Eliza recently revealed she's a "naked wild-child" and never wears a bra - unless her "back hurts".

She told BANG Showbiz: "I don't really wear my bra too much. Sometimes I do. If I feel like my back hurts, I'll wear a bra, otherwise I'm about being a free, naked wild-child.

"I'm quite a free spirit. I've not posed naked for a magazine before, but that's not because I'm against it or anything. I just haven't yet. I think you have to just do what you feel comfortable with doing. I would always just do whatever I felt comfortable doing as long as it wasn't trashy."

Proving to be quite a feminist, the 'Pack Up' singer also hates how the female body is over-sexualised.

She ranted: "I don't like how women's bodies are Page 3 news. I just don't think that's big news. Women's bodies are women's bodies and that's that. And I love to see beautiful, the female form in great art and great photography."