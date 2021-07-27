Caprice Bourret and her husband are "like rabbits" in the bedroom.

The 49-year-old model loves how rampant she and Ty Comfort - with whom she has two children, Jax and Jett, both eight - when they're between the sheets and has advised other women not to make up excuses to avoid sex with their significant others as it's only "10 minutes" of their lives.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Caprice said: "It's just 10 minutes of your life. You can't say 'I'm tired' or 'I have a headache' – no!'

"Girls, my advice - even if you aren't in the mood because it's been a long day – it's just ten minute of your life. Or 15!

"If the sex goes in the relationship, it's done and dusted. You have to keep it alive.

"And if you can settle down from your day and enjoy it, it's fricking awesome. It's the best stress reliever."

This isn't the first time Caprice's sex life has been aired in public as a source close to her previously said that she had been passing the time during lockdown by having regular intimate moments with her beau.

A source said at the time: "Caprice is passing the time during lockdown by getting busy between the sheets with her husband Ty. She loved spending time with her hubby during the last lockdown and they plan to have a date night a minimum three times a week! If they can fit in more they will! Thank goodness he had his tubes tied otherwise there would definitely be a bundle of joy on the way by now."