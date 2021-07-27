Khloe Kardashian regrets obsessing about the "expectations" of other people.

The 37-year-old star admits she was guilty of trying too hard to impress other people - rather than pleasing herself - during her younger years.

Asked what advice she would give to her younger self, Khloe wrote on Twitter: "I have so much advice to give to my past self but 1thing would be live for yourself. Try not to live up to every1 else’s expectations especially when they don’t live that way. Focus on making yourself happy. The rest is too much pressure &probably won’t matter in the grand scheme (sic)"

Khloe - who has True, three, with NBA star Tristan Thompson - previously admitted to feeling self-conscious about her appearance.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star recalled being told repeatedly that she couldn't change the way she looked.

She shared: "I was always told that I could never be a certain size or that I could never look a certain way and that really got to me.

"I started to believe what everybody else told me. But then one day something inside of me didn't want to be defined by somebody else's perception or vision of me."

Khloe confessed to being particularly insecure about her arms.

The TV star - who is now a big gym enthusiast - explained: "My arms used to be my biggest insecurity on my body. They would never tone up and they were mushy and fat with absolutely no structure.

"Now I have defined arms and it's almost like my trophy that I'm allowed to show off. It sounds silly but I've worked so hard on being able to feel comfortable wearing a T-shirt or tank top."