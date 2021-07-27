Matt Damon is "so happy" for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

The 50-year-old actor is over the moon that his 'Good Will Hunting' co-star rekindled his relationship with the 'On the Floor' hitmaker a few months ago because he thinks he's such a nice guy and he deserves "all the happiness" in the world.

Speaking on 'Extra', Matt said: "I’m just so happy for him. He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them."

Jennifer and Ben were engaged between 2002 and 2004 but cancelled their planned wedding in 2003 due to "excessive media attention" before splitting just months later.

However, the 'In The Morning' hitmaker feels that they have been "given a second chance" with their new relationship.

An insider said previously: "Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben. "She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance."

It was recently reported that the 52-year-old actress was "really excited" about rekindling the relationship when Ben reached out to her.

A source said: "When Ben reached out to J.Lo, she was really excited at the possibility of them rekindling their relationship. J.Lo has always had a love for Ben. Back in the day, Ben broke up with J.Lo because he was overwhelmed by the constant media attention and fame that the relationship brought, but now they are in an amazing place and have really learned what works for them as a couple."

The 'Hutlers' star is currently house-hunting in Los Angeles, California, so that she can be closer to Ben, 48, but her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme will continue to spend time in Miami with their father Marc Anthony.

An insider explained: "Emme and Max are on board with starting fresh in LA."

Ben has children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.