Jenna Dewan cried the first time she saw Steve Kazee.

The 40-year-old actress has recalled the moment she first set eyes on her future fiance around nine years ago when he was starring in the musical 'Once' in New York.

She told The Knot magazine: "We cried our eyes out and fell in love with the show—in particular, the lead actor, Steve Kazee.

"We thought he was just so talented. And funnily enough, my mom had the biggest crush—she couldn't stop saying, 'He's the cutest, so sensitive, so handsome.' She just kept going on and on."

The pair of them waited by the stage door to congratulate him on his performance and Jenna admitted there was an instant connection.

SHe added: "I was pushing her forward to say hi, and Steve and I just had one of those eye-catching moments.

"It was very quick, but it struck us both. It was a moment. My mom and I told him what a great job he did and how it was such an amazing show, and that was it.

"We both went off into the night. But I never forgot the moment."

However, they didn't see each other for a long time as Jenna was married to Channing Tatum at the time, with whom she welcomed daughter Everley in 2013.

In 2018, the 'Step Up' co-stars broke up after nine years of marriage and finalised their divorce the following year.

After their split, Jenna ended up reconnecting with Steve when they were both "in different situations".

She said: "Many years later, we were in different situations. I was single again, he was single.

"He messaged me and said something like, 'Hey, I don't know if you remember me, but how are you?' And I was floored.

"Of course I remembered him. And that moment in 2012. And it was just kind of fate—it was totally meant to be."