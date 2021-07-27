Katie Price has only ever paid for two of her boob jobs.

The 43-year-old former glamour model underwent her 12th operation on her breasts in March in order to repair the damage caused by her previous surgeries but she has admitted, despite the number of times she's been under the knife, she's only had to cough up the price for a couple of them.

According to The Sun newspaper, Katie said on Instagram: "I have only ever paid for two boob jobs."

The busty reality TV star - who has five children from previous relationships - had her first boob job when she was just 20 and seven years later, she went under the knife again to have her 32F assets further enhanced, as well as undergoing a nose job.

However, in 2008, she had a reduction to go down to a 32C and has had surgery multiple times since then.

Katie previously joked the silicone inserted into her boobs to give her a bigger bust would be the "only thing" left of her in years to come if her remains were to be dug up.

She said when asked what she would take with her to the afterlife: "My silicones! "Do you know what in years to come when I'm dug up, they will see that my silicones are the only thing that haven't rotted away!"

Katie has undergone various other procedures over the years, including a bum lift, liposuction and veneers placed on her teeth, and she has admitted she always feels "really nervous" ahead of the operations.

She has said: "The day of the surgery I just get really nervous, they put so many needles in me that’s the only thing I hate. Then once it's in you get that nice little cocktail."

She previously insisted she will "never stop" having surgery because she wants to be "perfect".

She said: "I love seeing results after surgery and I will always want to change something else. "Doesn't everyone? I love it!" Asked if she'll ever stop, she added: "No! I am trying my best to enjoy being the best version of myself. I just always want to be perfect."