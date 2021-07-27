Paris Hilton is expecting her first child.

The 40-year-old businesswoman and DJ is believed to be pregnant with her first child with her fiancé Carter Reum, sources close to the pair have told Page Six.

Paris and Carter – who have not yet commented on the rumoured pregnancy – have been open about their desire to start a family together, and the ‘Simple Life’ alum revealed in January she had been undergoing IVF treatment to help her in her baby journey.

She said at the time: “He’s just my dream guy. … [Carter is] 100 percent [the one. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.”

The couple got engaged in February after a year of dating, and said they felt “excited” to be starting their next chapter together.

Paris said: "This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who travelled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and re-evaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter."

And Carter added: "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."

Carter popped the question as the family - including Paris' sister Nicky Hilton, and Carter's brother Courtney Reum - celebrated Paris' birthday on a private island.

He got down on one knee with a beautiful ring, designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier.