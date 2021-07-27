Mandy Moore wants to inspire children to “create a kinder world” with the new Disney storybook collection.

The 37-year-old actress and singer voiced Rapunzel in ‘Tangled’, and has now teamed up with Disney to take part in the company’s Ultimate Princess Celebration more than a decade after the animated feature was released.

And Mandy has said playing a Disney princess was on her “bucket list”, as she wanted to be part of the long list of “inspiring characters and women”.

She said: "It is one of the things I'm most proud of in my life and career. It was so bucket list to be a part of the Disney family and to somehow manifest my wildest dreams and become a Disney princess.

“The fact that I grew up singing ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’, I could never fathom that I would somehow be a part of that collection of inspiring characters and women. So anything that I can do to keep tapping into the spirit of Rapunzel in my life, I am more than happy to play ball and be a part of that."

As part of the Ultimate Princess Celebration – which is a global campaign that was launched earlier this year – Disney is releasing a new storybook collection by a group of diverse authors and illustrators titled ‘Tales of Courage and Kindness’.

And Mandy is hoping the book will help to push children to advocate for a kinder society.

She added: "Helping to inspire kids to create a kinder world, I was like, 'Absolutely. Sign me up. I definitely want to be a part of that’.”

The ‘This Is Us’ star welcomed her first child, Gus, into the world in February and is “excited” to introduce him to the world of Disney.

She told People magazine: "We haven't indoctrinated him into the Disney family as of yet, but we will be. It was such a seminal part of my childhood that I can't wait to pass that on to him as well.

"I hope that I'm leading by example and trying to be present and patient. And all of that, I think, leads innately to being kind and courageous."