The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography, ‘Finding Freedom’, is set to be given a major update that will include events that have happened over the past year.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand released the book on August 11 last year, and the tome originally covered Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s relationship from when they met in 2016 to their departure from the royal family in early 2020.

But now, the book will have new chapters added that will cover the couple’s last 12 months, including Meghan’s devastating miscarriage, their interview with Oprah Winfrey, and the death of Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip.

The updated version will also include details about their move to California and is also expected to discuss their multi-million pound deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Publisher HarperCollins said of the epilogue in the paperback edition: “[It will share] behind the scenes of Harry and Meghan's ground-breaking interview with Oprah, details behind the couple's move to California [and] the various philanthropic and business endeavours the Sussexes have been involved with since their move and what's to come with Archewell Productions."

It will also feature "the continuous challenges the couple face regarding privacy and the British press [and] the heartbreak the couple felt over Prince Philip's death”.

The book is also thought to include the “emotional healing journey” Meghan – who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying Harry – went through after enduring a miscarriage in the summer of 2020.

The duchess was expecting her second child when she lost her baby, and eventually went on to welcome daughter Lilibet – who is the younger sister of the Sussex’s first child, two-year-old son Archie – on June 4 this year.

The new version of ‘Finding Freedom’ will be released on August 31, which is the same date Harry's mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car accident in 1997.