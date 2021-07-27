Simone Biles says her emotional state “varies on the time and moment” as she continues to battle with the pressure of being the “head star” at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old gymnast won four gold medals for team USA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and has admitted several times that pressure of living up to that success in Tokyo has been tough to deal with.

On Tuesday (27.07.21), Simone withdrew herself from the women’s gymnastics team final after a rare misstep during her vault routine, and has said that while she is physically “in shape”, her emotions are getting the better of her.

She told the ‘Today’ show: "I'm OK, just super frustrated how the night played out but super proud of these girls that stepped up and did what they needed to do. And now we're Olympic silver medallists so it's something that we'll cherish forever.

“I’m in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

Despite Simone pulling out of the final, the rest of team USA went on to secure the silver medal behind the Russian Olympic Committee who took gold, and ahead of Great Britain who bagged the bronze.

And Simone was quick to praise her teammates - Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Sunisa Lee – on social media.

She wrote: "I'm SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I'll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn't. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y'all. (sic)”

Earlier this week, Simone spoke out after getting off to a shaky start after being penalised for errors in the floor and vault during the preliminary round.

She posted on Instagram: "Prelims [done] now to prepare for finals. It wasn't an easy day or my best but I got through it.

"I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke! (sic)"