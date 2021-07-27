Jenna Dewan hasn’t had time to discuss her wedding plans with Steve Kazee.

The ‘Step Up’ star is currently engaged to the Tony Award winner, but despite him popping the question back in February 2020, the couple – who have 16-month-old son Callum together – have done no planning so far.

Jenna said: “It’s so funny, we hadn’t even had a chance to talk much about our wedding. A month after we got engaged, I had Callum and then a week later, [coronavirus] quarantine began.”

The 40-year-old actress – who also has eight-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum – isn’t too worried about her wedding plans though, as she is a “firm believer” in going with the flow.

Jenna also wants her wedding to be unconventional, as she wants to put an “emphasis on simplicity and on presence”.

She added: “I am a firm believer in staying in the flow of life. I know I will know when it’s right. Same goes for the details of the day. I definitely think in the past few years, there’s been an emphasis on simplicity and on presence. I’m much more about making what’s important really count, which is each other and our family and having a great time celebrating together.”

And overall, Jenna is more interested in having a “meaningful gathering” with her loved ones rather than a “lavish party”.

She told The Knot magazine: “At this time in my life, I am definitely more drawn to the meaningful gathering rather than the lavish party. I think it would be really beautiful to have a sustainable wedding dress or work with a designer to create something that is sustainable. And I love the idea of recycled invites. There are some incredible ways to work with flowers. … I would love to find a local, organic, farm-to-table caterer and donate leftovers after the wedding.”