Kelly Clarkson has been ordered to pay almost $200,000 a month in spousal and child support to her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

The 39-year-old singer was told by a Los Angeles County Court judge to pay the whopping sum to her former spouse each month following their split last year, which will cover his spousal support payment as well as child support for their two children – River, six, and Remington, four.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday (27.07.21), Kelly’s monthly income has been valued at an astounding $1,583,617, which formed the basis of the judge’s decision regarding payments to Brandon.

The ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ host is required to pay Brandon $150,000 per month in spousal support, as well as a further $45,000 in child support.

The documents state: “[Kelly will also] pay child support to [Brandon] for the benefit of the minor children, River Rose Blackstock, born June 12, 2014, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, born April 12, 2016, in the amount of $45,601 per month.”

In total, Kelly is ordered to pay her ex-husband $195,601 a month in support.

The documents also reveal Brandon has decided to leave his career as a manager in the entertainment business and is deciding to pursue work as a rancher.

Brandon, 44, “made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time”, and his career aspirations include sponsoring rodeos and working the ranch.

Meanwhile, Kelly filed court documents earlier this month to ask a judge to declare her legally single following her split from Brandon.

The 39-year-old singer recently said she "can't even imagine" getting married again, because the pain of her current split is still too fresh.

Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow – who is now married to Brad Falchuk after previously tying the knot with Chris Martin – she said: "You've been married for two years.

"Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again. So that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability - that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?"

The 'Breakaway' singer she is enjoying being single at the moment and having the time and space to get to know herself again.

She replied: "I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me. I'm actually not looking for it."