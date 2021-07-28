Ruby Rose was taken to hospital after experiencing "complications" after surgery.

The former 'Batwoman' actress was admitted to a medical facility over the weekend after suffering some problems following the undisclosed procedure and is now taking a break from social media to focus on her recovery.

She said on her Instagram Story: "I'm taking a break from social media. I want to sort out some life stuff, some health stuff and some house stuff.

“I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well. But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital.”

The 35-year-old Australian star explained she had called an ambulance when she realised her symptoms were serious but it "took hours to find a hospital" that was able to take her "or anyone" in because of rising coronavirus cases and she was eventually given a bed following a "stand-off".

She said: "[The hospitals were] rejecting taking people and I…and my case was quite serious. We stuck it out for a little bit longer and we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a stand-off."

After praising the "amazing" healthcare staff who looked after her, the 'Orange is the New Black' actress urged people to continue to take the pandemic seriously and to get vaccinated when they can.

She concluded: “Please stay safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can, please.

"It’s just… it doesn’t need to be this hard for everyone and I just can’t imagine all the other people that are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now.”