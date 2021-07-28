Bob Odenkirk was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the set of 'Better Call Saul'.

The 58-year-old actor was shooting the drama series - in which he plays Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman - on Tuesday (27.07.21) on the Sony lot in Culver City, California, when he suddenly fell down.

According to TMZ, Bob was surrounded by crew members who tried to help him, before they called for an ambulance at around 11.34am and he was transferred to hospital.

The 'Breaking Bad' star is still receiving medical treatment, but no further information about the actor's condition or reason for his collapse is known at the moment.

Bob was busy filming the sixth and final season of the 'Breaking Bad' spin-off series, for which he has received four Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The remaining episodes are expected to air early next year, almost two years since the fifth season hit screens.

But during that time, fans were able to see Bob - who has two sons with wife Naomi Yomtov - in action movie 'Nobody' and he recently admitted he expected people to laugh when he revealed his interest in a role in the genre.

He said: "Listen. When I suggested to my manager, 'I think I could do an action movie', I expected him to laugh. But he did not laugh.

"Then I expected him to get laughed at when he ran it up the flagpole here in Hollywood. But people responded like, 'Yeah, that'd be cool.'"

Bob spent two years preparing for the part of Hutch 'Nobody' Mansell with stunt actor Daniel Bernhardt but refused to consider "bulking up" as he didn't want to resemble a "superhero".

He explained: "I was totally against bulking up.

"I didn't want to look like a superhero. I've had friends who do these superhero movies, and they do that kind of weight training, and it's all about their biceps and all that s***.

"I said, 'I want to do my own fighting, but I also want to look like a dad.'"