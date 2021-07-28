'Forza Horizon 5' has been painstakingly researched by the makers of the game.

The much-anticipated title is set to launch later this year and Don Arceta, the Art Director for 'Forza Horizon 5' at Playground Games, has revealed that each of the 11 distinct and unique biomes have been well-researched by the team behind the project.

Don told news.xbox.com: "Our team collects reference from the location and creates concept images that highlight the beauty and unique detail for each biome. We employ techniques such as photogrammetry to recreate the environment with precision accuracy.

"And we bring the beauty of the world in, through the sights and sounds you’ll find throughout every area. The goal of the artistic process is to make it feel like you’re really there."

Earlier this year, 'Forza Horizon 5' game designer Mike Brown insisted the game needed to be "bigger" and more "diverse" than ever before.

Playground Games made the decision early on that the upcoming title should should be the "biggest" entry in the franchise, and they set it in Mexico to make sure it was an exciting experience for gamers.

Mike said: "So, whenever we're starting a new 'Horizon' game, the location is the decision we start thinking about first, and it's the one that we always spend the longest thinking about.

"Right from the beginning we had an objective that we wanted 'Horizon 5' to be the biggest 'Horizon' yet.

"And then it doesn't take that long from thinking about that objective until you realise that there's not any point being bigger if it's more of the same. So, therefore, it has to be diverse as well."