Intel is "refreshing its lexicon".

Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of the company, has revealed Intel intends to evolve and reconsider its lexicon, as the industry has gone through some notable changes in recent years.

He explained during an online presentation: "We need to evolve the way we talk about process nodes.

"These days the various naming and number schemes used across the industry, including ours, no longer refer to any specific measurement [of gate or other chip aspects] and don’t tell the full story of how to achieve the best balance of power, efficiency and performance."

Jack Gold, principal analyst at J. Gold Associates, has observed that Intel believes the "critical determination of value for many customers is performance-per-watt, which requires a blending of power, area and performance, and not just an optimisation of process density".

In a written analysis of the firm's long-term plans, he added, according to fierceelectronics.com: "As a result, it will be dropping direct references to its process node size and instead implementing a node generation scheme."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Natarajan, the Senior Vice-President and co-General Manager of Logic Technology Development at Intel, has reiterated the company's desire to regain its position as the market leader.

Sanjay said: "In 2025, we think we will regain that performance crown."