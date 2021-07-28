Toshiba TV has launched two new entertainment apps.

The tech firm has announced that the Twitch app is now available across Toshiba’s smart TV range - including the brand’s Android, and Alexa Built-In models - while the Amazon Music app has also been made available on Toshiba smart TVs.

Bart Kuijten, Commercial Director at Toshiba TV, said: "Twitch has an incredible range of entertainment streaming 24/7, and for viewers being able to watch it all on a big screen is a great option.

"We know people are increasingly using their TVs as the centre of entertainment in the home, using multiple apps for streaming movies and TV shows, watching VOD, playing music, gaming, and more. Adding the Twitch app brings even more entertainment to the living room."

Sajjad Rehman, the Vice-President of Business Development at Twitch, admitted Toshiba's move marks an important moment for the app.

Sajjad said: "Twitch is first and foremost a community which comes together to experience live entertainment, based on their passions and fuelled by interactivity. And there is no more important community than a family.

"Bringing Twitch into the UK's living rooms will make it even easier for even more communities to come together for those never to be repeated moments which take place on Twitch every second."