Rebel Wilson lost weight to boost her chances of getting pregnant.

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress has shed more than 65lbs over the last year and although she was initially "offended" that her doctors suggested her fertility would improve if she was slimmer and "healthier", the comments gave her the motivation to tackle her eating habits.

Speaking on Instagram Live, she said: “When I was going through and looking into fertility stuff, the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier’.

“I was actually a bit offended. I thought that even though I was bigger, I was pretty healthy.

"So that’s what started it – that if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance of freezing eggs and having better quality eggs.

“At first it wasn’t even for myself, it was thinking of a future mini-me and their quality. That’s what kick-started it.”

However, in May, Rebel told her Instagram followers she'd been given some "bad news" about her fertility.

She wrote: "I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with ... but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense ... but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old star previously insisted she has been treated differently since slimming down.

She said: "I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I’m like, is this what other people experienced all the time? ... I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight-loss transformation, when there’s so much going on in the world."