Eiza Gonzalez has landed a new role as the first Latin American ambassador for Bulgari.

The 'Baby Driver' actress is set to appear in ads in the US for the Italian luxury goods brand and admitted she is "grateful" to be able to represent "Latinas around the world".

In a statement issued to WWD, she said: “While growing up, it was really hard to find women who looked like me in ads or billboards. So the fact that young Latinas around the world can see an immigrant woman like them be part of a family like Bulgari and feel represented is what matters to me. I am grateful for Bulgari’s active choice of choosing diversity and I’m excited to venture with them in expanding the conversation and inspiring new generations to follow their dreams. It’s an absolute honour."

The 31-year-old Mexican star wants to show that "the contemporary Latin woman is multifaceted" through her work with the brand.

She added: "Our culture is so special. Latin America is rich in culture, optimism, celebration of tradition and the epitome of hard work. It’s about passing along knowledge from one generation to the next. I’m here thanks to the hard work of my family and trailblazing women dedicating their lives to expand and breaking boundaries. I hope that as a brand ambassador and through the work I get to do over the next few years, it will show that the contemporary Latin woman is multifaceted not only as an actress but as an advocate, producer and a fierce believer in championing our culture."