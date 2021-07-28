Emma Hayes thinks the decision to add women's soccer to the 'Football Manager' game is "really exciting".

The coach - who is currently in charge of Chelsea Women - has welcomed the news that women are being added to the iconic gaming franchise, suggesting it'll help to bring the women's game to a bigger audience.

She told The Athletic: "It means an awful lot, when you think how hard the women’s game has worked in recent years to make strides, that we’re entering this place where the game has football for men and women."

Emma suggested that 'Football Manager' can ultimately help to create interest in the women's game.

The respected coach - who worked as a pundit during Euro 2020 - reflected: “I always say the most important thing we do about women in football is to just normalise it. And then we don’t have to think twice about it. I say this having done punditry over the summer in the men’s game where we’re just talking about football. It’s just normalising it.

"And if you consider the demographic of people that play 'Football Manager', this is going to be a group of people that see the women’s game growing in front of them. So this is really exciting."