Travis Barker's daughter calls Kourtney Kardashian her "stepmom".

The Blink-182 drummer has been dating the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star since late last year and 15-year-old Alabama already views the brunette beauty as part of their family.

The teenager was seen playing a game of 'Never Have I Ever' on an Instagram Live and a question was asked if any of the group had ever met a Kardashian.

Alabama - whose mother is Shanna Moakler - laughed and said: "She's my stepmom."

Meanwhile, Travis recently bought Kourtney's daughter Penelope a personalised drum kit for her ninth birthday earlier this month.

The 'What's My Age Again?' hitmaker delighted the youngster with the pale pink kit, which had her name emblazoned on the front of the bass drum.

Kourtney shared a photo and videos of Penelope getting to grips with her new kit, with the clips showing Travis - who also has 17-year-old son Landon with ex-wife Shanna - giving the youngster some tips and hitting the cymbals for her.

She captioned her post: "My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you (sic)".

Travis also shared a video of Penelope playing drums with Kourtney - who, as well as her daughter, also has sons Mason, 11, and Reign, six, with former partner Scott Disick - as his girlfriend laughed.

He captioned his Instagram Story post: “Happy Birthday Penelope!!!(sic)"

Scott also paid a touching tribute to his daughter.

He wrote on his own Instagram account: "My life my love my everything. You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die.(sic)"