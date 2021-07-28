Ryan Adams is "scared" he's about to lose his home.

The 46-year-old singer - who was accused of abuse by his ex-wife Mandy Moore, former fiancee Megan Butterworth and former flame Phoebe Bridgers amongst other women in 2019 - has begged record labels to give him a "second chance to make some music" because he's just "months" away from having to say goodbye to his house, recording studio, and indie record label.

He wrote on Instagram: "I know I’m damaged goods. “I know I am and they aren’t the ideal thing, but I had a label interested for months and they wasted my time.

"I’m months from losing my label, studio and my home. I just really want a second chance to make some music — maybe help other people believe you can get up out of the gutter and be something.

"I’m 46 and scared I’m gonna be living in my sisters basement. If you are a label and interested please let me know. Sent with love and humility. I already got dropped by Capitol twice. Maybe someone still cares.”

The 'Come Pick Me Up' singer acknowledged that his messages sounded "desperate".

He wrote: “Please if someone takes a chance on me and this music I’ll bust my ass to support it. Sorry to sound desperate.”

Ryan's messages followed a post earlier in July in which he lamented his current situation.

The now-deleted message about the death of his cat read in part: "I have no record deal. I’m kinda broke. I have no friends…”

After being the subject of an expose by the New York Times newspaper, where it was claimed by a number of women that he had been controlling and emotionally abusive, Ryan later issued a public apology but never acknowledged his accusers personally.

He said: "In my effort to be a better man, I have fought to get sober, but this time I'm doing it with professional help. Sobriety is a priority in my life, and so is my mental health. These, as I'm learning, go hand in hand.

"There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me see that I needed to make significant changes in my life."