Britney Spears has admitted she's feeling "rebellious" and "spontaneous".

The 39-year-old star - who is currently embroiled in a legal battle as she tries to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her co-conservator - has revealed how she's coping with the "change" in her life.

Alongside a video of herself painting an abstract piece of art, she wrote on Instagram: "As you guys know there’s a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint!!!

"I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!! Ok so I’m not a professional painter but I certainly felt like I was !!!

"This is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful… bright… bold … spontaneous… magical… so obviously showing my true colors!!!! (sic)"

Her post comes after new court documents revealed the 'Toxic' hitmaker is seeking to have Jason Rubin – who is a certified public accountant (CPA) – take over from Jamie as the co-conservator of her estate.

The documents, filed by Britney’s legal team, read: “Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance.

“Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court’s recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination.”

According to the paperwork, Britney’s cash assets are listed as $2,730,454.15 and her non-cash assets are valued at $54,666,398.21.

And the documents also request that Jason Rubin be given authority to manage Britney’s estate and real estate, as well as make health care decisions.

Her father is currently in charge of her estate and real estate, after he stepped down as her full-time conservator following health problems.

Jodi Montgomery handles Britney’s personal affairs including her health care choices, but under the proposed new plan, those decisions would be made by Jason.

Britney has been under conservatorship since 2008, and has been in court trying to regain her freedoms since June.