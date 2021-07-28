Liam Payne and Maya Henry have been spotted enjoying drinks at in a hotel bar.

The former flames - who ended their 10-month engagement after the 27-year-old singer admitted he needed to "work" on himself - were apparently spotted cosying up together and have cocktails at the Crazy Bear Hotel pool area in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire over the weekend before heading off with two friends.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "They were touching each other all the time. Stroking arms and flirting... He even had his arm around her at one point.

“They didn’t kiss but they were sat right out in the open and it wasn’t like they were ­hiding the fact they were together from what I could see.

"They didn’t seem to care who saw them. Then they left together.”

The One Direction star recently made a public plea for his former fiancee to take him back as he posted a sweet message to his ex, which he shared with his 23 million followers.

Writing on his Instagram story, he said: "Don't let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it. (sic)"

Liam also tagged his former love alongside a praying hands emoji.

The post came after he confirmed he was single, and insisted he's "not been very good at relationships".

He explained: "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.

"I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. That's where I got to in my last relationship.

"I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it.

"I didn't feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both."