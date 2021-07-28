Caitlyn Jenner will explore her battle with gender identity during the Olympics in a Netflix series titled ‘Untold’.

The 71-year-old former athlete famously won gold at the 1976 Summer Olympics in the men's decathlon, before she came out as transgender decades later with an appearance on the cover of Vanity Fair in July 2015.

Caitlyn has spoken in the past about feeling gender dysphoria while competing in the Olympics, but is now set to explore her struggles with her identity for a forthcoming five-part sports-centred docuseries on Netflix called ‘Untold’.

In an official trailer for the series, Caitlyn said: "I spent my entire life hiding. I didn't want people to know me, and know who I was.

“I was an Olympic Champion, the greatest athlete in the world. But I was still the same old person with all the same old issues."

‘Untold’ will air weekly on Netflix in five 80-minute episodes, with each one looking back at iconic sports moments throughout history and uncovering the real stories that happened behind the scenes.

Alongside the ‘I Am Cait’ star, the series will also hear from boxer Christy Martin, tennis player Mardy Fish, basketball star Metta Sandiford-Artest and the United Hockey League team Danbury Trashers.

In a press release, Netflix said: "’Untold’ gets to the heart of the passion and single-mindedness it takes to be a champion and the ways in which the triumphs can be undone off the field.”

The first episode of ‘Untold’, which will focus on the Pacers and Pistons' infamous basketball fight from 2004, will premiere on Netflix on August 10.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn said last year her decision to become an Olympic athlete was influenced by her struggles with her gender identity.

She said: "As I look back on my life - the impact and why did I do that. I think about it all the time, why was I so obsessed, train so hard to do that and accomplish that.

"It had a lot to do with who I was and the things I was running from, I want to put that on public perspective. The Olympics had a tremendous impact on my life and I'm incredibly proud of those achievements."