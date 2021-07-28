Miley Cyrus is loving being an auntie to her brother’s son Bear.

The ‘Malibu’ hitmaker’s brother Braison, 27, and his wife Stella McBride welcomed their first child together in June, and Miley has now said she loves spending time with the new arrival and “watching him grow”.

She told People magazine: "I just recently became an aunt for the first time to my beautiful nephew named Bear. I am spending a lot of time with him, watching him grow, while I record my next record back home in Tennessee."

Braison revealed he’d become a first-time father last month, when he said he was “so blessed” that Bear and Stella were both “healthy”.

He wrote on social media: "Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM. He is 9 lbs and 22 inches of pure joy. God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into Bear and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him.

“I'm so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn't be more amazed by her strength and bravery. I am beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah (sic)”

And in her own post, Stella said she was “beyond thankful” for her “beautiful healthy baby boy”.

She wrote: "Bear chance cyrus was born on june 8th at 10:05pm we are more exhausted and more in love than I could have ever been prepared for beyond thankful for our beautiful healthy baby boy, my amazing husband (the other love of my life) @braisonccyrus, my mom + the amazing staff of nurses and doctors we were blessed with for their support through my entire labor. also..it needs to be said that all moms are badasses this s*** is not easy. (sic)”