Adele is “having fun” in her romance with Rich Paul – but they are not “super serious”.

The 33-year-old singer was recently rumoured to have been dating the sports agent – who is the agent of basketball star LeBron James – for several months, but sources have now claimed the couple aren’t in a serious relationship yet and are just “having a good time” together.

An insider told People magazine: "It's not super serious, but they're having a good time. They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social."

The ‘Hello’ singer was first reported to be linked to Rich earlier this month after they were spotted at the NBA Finals game in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 17.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst told listeners of 'The Lowe Post' during the game that Rich had brought "his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron".

He said at the time: "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they've come out in public together."

Adele and Rich then attended a double date in New York City on July 22, and were said to have been dating for a “few months”.

Meanwhile, Adele - who has Angelo, eight, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki - is currently preparing to release her long-awaited new album.

The London-born star hasn't released an album since '25' in 2015 and she's set to explore "what she's been going through" on her new record.

A source previously explained: "Adele has been very busy focusing on herself this last year and has spent months in the studio recording her new album."

After taking an extended break from the music business, Adele is now excited to return to the spotlight.

And the award-winning singer can't wait for her fans to hear her new material.

The insider shared: "The album is going to be released very soon, and she is excited for the world to hear it."