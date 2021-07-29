Bob Odenkirk is in a “stable condition” after he collapsed on the set of 'Better Call Saul'.

The 58-year-old actor was shooting the drama series - in which he plays Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman - on Tuesday (27.07.21) on the Sony lot in Culver City, California, when he suddenly fell down.

And after being rushed to hospital, representatives for the actor have said he is now in a stable condition after suffering what they referred to as a “heart-related incident”.

They told The Hollywood Reporter: “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Bob was busy filming the sixth and final season of the 'Breaking Bad' spin-off series, for which he has received four Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The remaining episodes are expected to air early next year, almost two years since the fifth season hit screens.

But during that time, fans were able to see Bob - who has two sons with wife Naomi Yomtov - in action movie 'Nobody' and he recently admitted he expected people to laugh when he revealed his interest in a role in the genre.

He said: "Listen. When I suggested to my manager, 'I think I could do an action movie', I expected him to laugh. But he did not laugh.

"Then I expected him to get laughed at when he ran it up the flagpole here in Hollywood. But people responded like, 'Yeah, that'd be cool.'"

Bob spent two years preparing for the part of Hutch 'Nobody' Mansell with stunt actor Daniel Bernhardt but refused to consider "bulking up" as he didn't want to resemble a "superhero".

He explained: "I was totally against bulking up.

"I didn't want to look like a superhero. I've had friends who do these superhero movies, and they do that kind of weight training, and it's all about their biceps and all that s***.

"I said, 'I want to do my own fighting, but I also want to look like a dad.'"