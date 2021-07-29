Ty Pennington is engaged.

The 56-year-old TV presenter - who is known for previously hosting ABC series 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' - has popped the question to his significant other Kellee Merrell, who he first met in 2010.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (28.07.21), he shared a picture of the 33-year-old social media manager's engagement ring, and he added the caption: "It’s the “yes” for me… (sic)"

A rep for Ty told PEOPLE that he asked Kellee to marry him over a morning coffee on the dock of his house in Palm Coast, Florida.

The couple had been in touch through mutual friends since first meeting in 2010, but they grew closer last year when they decide to quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ty - who previously dated Andrea Bock - has admitted he didn't ever think he would get married, but the former 'Trading Spaces' star is "glad" he waited for Kellee because he just feels "happy" being around her.

He told the publication: "I have admired Kellee from afar for years.

"She's a beautiful person inside and out.

"Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time.

"It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person.

"I never thought I would get married, but she changed that.

"Glad I waited for the one."

The pair recently bought a house together in Savannah, Georgia, and they are now renovating their new abode.

His rep added that the couple are "thrilled" to be engaged and are looking forward to the future.