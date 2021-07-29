Elisabeth Rohm is engaged.

The former 'Law & Order' star's boyfriend Peter Glatzer popped the question on the rooftop of their Santa Barbara hotel during a romantic getaway.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, he shared: "We drove up to Santa Barbara for the night and the ruse was just a quick get-away.

"Of course, I brought the ring and champagne. We went to the rooftop of the hotel, where the views were beautiful and I played it cool while some people left the area. Then, when I couldn't take it anymore, I dropped down on one knee."

The pair, who have been together for almost a year, aren't waiting around when it comes to their wedding as they are planning to walk down the aisle later this year.

Elisabeth added: “We've been together for almost a year and look forward to celebrating our love and commitment to each other this winter."

The enviromentally-conscious couple have set themselves the challenge of making their big day a "zero-waste affair".

Peter said: "We plan to have a sustainable, zero-waste affair celebrating our love in the winter."

The 'American Hustle' actress and her now-fiance had an "instant connection" when they first met through a mutual friend, and the pandemic played a part in them becoming more than friends.

Elisabeth shared: "We met through a very close mutual friend and had an instant connection and a beautiful strong bond. Thanks to COVID slowing us down, we had the opportunity to recognise and acknowledge that the friendship between us had become much more."

Confirming their engagement on Instagram, Elisabeth captioned a snap of the love-up pair: “So happy to share with you guys that @glatzerama and I are engaged."

And Peter captioned the same picture on his profile: "It's official!"

Elisabeth was engaged to be married to judge Jonathan Colby just over a year ago.

The 'Bombshell' actress was also previously engaged to filmmaker Austin Smithard.