Marilyn Manson's attorneys have asked for a lawsuit filed by 'Game of Thrones' star Esme Bianco, in which she accused him of physical and emotional abuse, to be dismissed.

In a new court document, which was filed on Wednesday (28.07.21), Manson's representative said the accusations made against him “are untrue, meritless, and a key component of a coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs, who are cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.”

In April, the 39-year-old actress sued the 'Personal Jesus' singer over allegations of sexual assault.

Esme – who played Ros on the HBO fantasy drama – had previously accused Manson of physically and emotionally abusing her during their relationship, which ended in early 2011 after the pair had been living together for two months.

And she went on to formally submit paperwork to bring a lawsuit against Manson where she documented all of the alleged instances of abuse that she previously spoke about during an interview in February this year.

Esme claimed Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – left her with physical scars and PTSD during the two months they lived together at his Los Angeles home while dating in 2011, a time in which she felt like a “prisoner".

The actress was first introduced to her teenage idol Manson in 2005, through his then-wife Dita Von Teese, and they remained friends and kept in touch following the couple's divorce in 2007.

Two years later, Esme - who was married at the time - was asked by the 'Fight Song' singer to star in the music video for his song 'I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies.'

She stated that he'd told her the video was centred on a "kidnapping" and that she'd "have to pretend to like being manhandled" by him for promo.

Esme agreed to shoot the video and alleged she faced physical and sexual violence at the hands of Manson on set.

Esme also claimed Manson, 52, once cut her torso with a knife and she "didn't fight it".

In her February interview, she recalled: "I just remember laying there, and I didn’t fight it. It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety."

The actress left Manson in May 2011, after he allegedly chased her around his home with an axe.

Speaking about their relationship, she added: “I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet.”

In her lawsuit, Esme also accused Manson of rape and sexual battery, claiming he performed acts including “spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco’s buttocks, breasts, and genitals for [Manson's] sexual gratification” without her consent.

Manson's attorneys have branded the allegations against him as “twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality.”

The filing comes weeks after Manson turned himself into police for an alleged spitting incident that took place in 2019.

He was released on personal recognisance bail under the conditions that he won't commit any crimes while on release, won't have any contact with the alleged victim, and will appear at all of his court hearings.