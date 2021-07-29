The 'World of Warcraft' team has vowed to "remove references that are not appropriate for our world".

The team has addressed the issues raised in California's discrimination lawsuit against studio Activision Blizzard and described the "past days" as a "time of reflection".

They wrote: "As we heed the brave women who have come forward to share their experiences, we stand committed to taking the actions necessary to ensure we are providing an inclusive, welcoming, and safe environment both for our team and for our players in Azeroth.

"Those of us in leadership understand that it is not our place to judge when we have achieved our goals, but rather for our team and our community to let us know when we still have more to do.

"While we turn to our team for guidance in our internal work to protect marginalized groups and hold accountable those who threaten them, we also want to take immediate action in Azeroth to remove references that are not appropriate for our world.

"This work has been underway, and you will be seeing several such changes to both Shadowlands and WoW Classic in the coming days. (sic)"

The team - whose statement comes as employees are holding a walkout on Wednesday (28.07.21) over the publisher's response to the lawsuit - noted they want to "rebuilt trust".

They continued: "We know that in order to rebuild trust, we must earn it with our actions in the weeks and months to come.

"But we go forward knowing that we share the same vision as our community about creating a place where people of all genders, ethnicities, sexual orientations, and backgrounds can thrive and proudly call home."