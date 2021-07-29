Bob Odenkirk's son has reassured fans the actor is "going to be okay".

The 58-year-old actor was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the set of 'Better Call Saul' earlier this week and after the star's representatives confirmed he was being treated for a "heart-related incident", 22-year-old Nate Odenkirk has now spoken out.

He tweeted: "He’s going to be okay."

Bob's condition had been unknown until his spokesperson revealed he was "stable" in hospital and confirmed his collapse had occurred in New Mexico, not Culver City, California, as originally reported.

They said: “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Prior to the clarification, Bob's 'Breaking Bad' co-star Bryan Cranston had urged fans to pray for him, without giving details of what had happened to his pal.

Bryan wrote on Instagram: “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of 'Better Call Saul'. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet.

“Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

Their other co-star, Aaron Paul, had shared a photo of Bob on his Instagram account and simply wrote: “I love you my friend”.

When he collapsed, Bob - who also has 20-year-old daughter Erin with wife Naomi Yomtov - was filming the sixth and final season of the 'Breaking Bad' spin-off series, for which he has received four Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The remaining episodes are expected to air early next year, almost two years since the fifth season hit screens.