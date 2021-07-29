Instagram is to make some teenagers' accounts private by default.

Users under the age of 16 and 18, depending on the country, who join the app will automatically have a private profile.

The new measures are all part of the Facebook-owned app's measures to keep young people safe online.

They are also going to reduce exposure to advertisements.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said: "We'll keep listening to feedback from teens, parents, lawmakers and experts - and working to keep Instagram safe."

It comes after they faced a backlash after it was revealed the app is working on an app for kids under the age of 13.

Instagram is also testing a new Limits feature to protect people against harassment.

Mosseri responded to the racist abuse targeted at England players following the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy, and he will let users temporarily pause interactions if they feel like they're being targeted.

He said in a video post: "Racism and hate speech have no place on Instagram... People need to feel comfortable.

"They need to feel safe expressing themselves if they're going to use Instagram, and for the whole thing to work."

He noted Instagram has two main goals in mind, which are to reduce the amount of harassment as much as they can, and also to provide tools to help people "protect themselves".

He added: "We know that people sometimes are in temporary moments of real risk and pain, and we want to give them tools to protect themselves in those situations."

Mosseri also promised "more" in the future regarding reducing speech and offering support to users.

He said: "Expect to hear more from us on both fronts in the months to come."