'Spiritfarer' creator director Nicolas Guerin has urged developers to be "vulnerable".

Developer Thunder Lotus and iam8bit's game - which is getting a physical release on PlayStation 4 and Switch on Tuesday (03.08.21) - deals with the idea of love, loss, grief and self-care.

He told GameSpot: "There are many things that separate traditional art forms from games. I do believe, very sincerely, that games are art.

"And I believe one of the key concepts some developers aren't naturally used to is the fact that, when you're doing art, it has to be coming from you, from yourself.

"You have to expose yourself. You have to be vulnerable. You have to basically bleed your heart out on a movie, a painting, a book. You have to be sharing personal things."

Guerin insisted that he own writing improved once he pushed himsel to be more personal with the characters he's created.

He added: "Putting more of you out there is key to trying to make games that are a bit more artistic and emotional.

"When I started writing the characters, they were a mix of public figures that I knew off our history, or literary characters, or general archetypes.

"And I had something good, but it was far from being interesting enough."