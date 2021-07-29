The 'All Elite Wrestling' console game will "hopefully" be released in 2022.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega - who is involved the development of the highly anticipated title, which is being developed by Yuke's and 'WWF No Mercy' director Hideyuki 'Geta' Iwashita - has given up an update on the project.

He told Wrestling Observer Radio: "One thing that was cool about wrestling games back in the day was people from all walks of life played wrestling games, even if they weren't wrestling fans.

"I hope that our hardcore fans dig the game and fans of general wrestling like the game, but I hope people who just like games that are fun, like the game.

"That's what we hope for. So far, so good. It's going to be a process. It's not something we're rushing.

"We do plan to hopefully get it out by next year, but we can't commit to a solid date, just in case."

Omega admitted he's confident fans will enjoy some things being added into the game.

He added: "So far, we have a lot of cool things incorporated into the game that I think fans are going to love.

"When they do get their hands on this thing, I think they're going to have fun playing it. It's going positive.

"We're starting to work on more character models and not many of them are 100% complete, but when you see them come together and look more like the person they are supposed to be and you see the wrestling engine and how the matches are starting to flow in the gameplay and it starts barebones with the moves but then to see the movesets get plugged in and other systems we're incorporating little by little into the gameplay, it gets really exciting."