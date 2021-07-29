Jack Whitehall wants to "bulk up" after being inspired by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The 33-year-old actor isn't known for his hulking physique but he's been motivated after working with the former WWE wrestler on 'Jungle Cruise'.

He told the 'Private Parts' podcast: "I am trying to cut down on carbs. I have got a personal trainer and I am trying to get in shape.

"I think if you drink the protein powder the muscles to straight in.

"I spoke to my agent Ryan and I said, 'For the right role I would be willing to bulk up'. And he said, 'That's not how it works. You have got to bulk up first and then you get the role.' "

The two co-stars worked out together while working on the new Disney blockbuster, and Jack was given access to Dwayne's travelling gym.

He added: "The Rock has his own gym that travels around with him called the Iron Paradise.

"I was invited in. It's a very sacred space and very few are allowed in.

"I went on one exercise bike he had in the gym and he was doing the lifty one with a big chain around his neck."

However, it hasn't all been plane sailing for the comedian, as he previously dislocated his rib during one of their workout sessions.

Taking to his Instagram account, the funny man uploaded a photograph of The Rock lifting some heavy weights in the gym while he's lying on a massage stretcher.

He accompanied the shot with the caption: "So billy big b******s @therock is in his gym pumping copious amounts of Iron for fun.

"I pop on an exercise bike for twenty minutes and end up in Hospital with a dislocated rib. Doctor asked if I was in an unnatural position.

"Indeed - the TV monitor had the movie 50 First Dates on and I was craning forward to read the subtitles.

"X-Ray, two shots, trip to a chiropractor and a sports massage later and it looks like I will survive. (sic)."