Jamie Lee Curtis has urged people to "live a present life".

The 'Halloween' star - who has been sober for over two decades after struggling with addiction - has revealed some words of wisdom she has learned herself over the past 22 years.

She said: "Try to stay out of the future and try to forget the past, because it's over and you can't do anything about it anyway.

"Try to live a present life."

She explained that the "process of being a sober person puts you in a one day at a time mentality.

She added to AARP The Magazine: "I've been sober 22 years, off of an alcohol and pain pill addiction."

The 62-year-old actress has been open up about the impact of addiction in the past.

Speaking in 2002, she said: "It kills people. It killed my brother. It kills young people, old people, it ruins families. It's ruinous."

Jamie has a family history of addiction as her father, Tony Curtis, struggled with alcohol, cocaine and heroin addiction and her half-brother, Nicholas Curtis, died of a heroin overdose in 1994.

She also battled an opioid addiction after she was prescribed the pain relievers in 1989 after minor plastic surgery "for my hereditary puffy eyes."

The 'Freaky Friday' star spent the next decade stealing painkillers from friends and family until her sister, Kelly, discovered her addiction in 1998.

Jamie later attended her first recovery session in 1999 hoping to break her family's "cycle", which has become her greatest achievement.

Earlier this year, she wrote on Instagram: "I'm breaking the cycle that has basically destroyed the lives of generations in my family.

"Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment … bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything."

Jamie - who is married to 'This Is Spinal Tap' star Christopher Guest - explained she kept her drinking problem a secret from others and lied to herself to deny that she had a problem before reaching out for help to get sober.

She added: "A LONG time ago… In a galaxy far, far away… I was a young STAR at WAR with herself. I didn't know it then. I chased everything. I kept it hidden. I was a sick as my secrets. (sic)"