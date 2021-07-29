HSBC UK has pledged £2 million to support Stormzy Scholarships.

A further 30 Black students will receive a £20,000-per-year scholarship to study at the University of Cambridge due to the new partnership with the grime star's #Merky Foundation with tuition fees and maintenance costs set to be covered for 10 new students each year over the next three years.

Stormzy said: "For 30 more Black students to have the opportunity to study at Cambridge University - the same year our initial 2018 scholars graduate - feels like an incredible milestone.

"Thank you to HSBC UK for their significant donation and of course, Cambridge University for always backing our mission.

"I hope this scholarship continues to serve as a small reminder to young Black students that the opportunity to study at one of the best universities in the world is theirs for the taking."

The combined support of HSBC UK, the #Merky Foundation and an anonymous donor means the university is set to welcome a total of 13 Stormzy Scholars in the autumn.

So far, the Stormzy Scholarship programme has supported six Black students through their education since its launch in 2018, and the first two Stormzy Scholars graduated this summer with a high 2:1 and 2:1.

Ian Stuart - Chief Executive of HSBC UK - added: “Education is a great equalizer and a powerful force for change.

"We are incredibly proud to support the growth of the Stormzy Scholarships at the University of Cambridge, helping remove barriers to higher education as part of our wider commitment to support racial equality in the UK.”

Furthermore, all Stormzy Scholarship applicants will also be able to exlore work experience, skills development and mentoring opportunities with the bank.

To be eligible for a 2021 award applicants must have a confirmed place to start at Cambridge in October, and be a home student (UK) of Black or mixed race heritage.

Applications must be submitted to the University no later than Friday 27 August 2021.

The students will be selected from a list of applicants by a panel of University staff and experts from higher education.

The President of the University’s student African-Caribbean Society also sits on this selection panel.