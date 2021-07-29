Lorde has revealed she wanted to be a cartoonist when she was growing up.

The 'Royals' hitmaker - who was just 16 when her debut album 'Pure Heroine' was released - loved 'The Far Side' comic series by Gary Larson when she was younger and at one point as a kid she even wanted to follow that path, but she's not sure she was cut out for it.

Speaking to Vogue US, she said: "I loved 'The Far Side' by Gary Larson, and I wanted to be a cartoonist, which is crazy because I'm not funny."

Instead, Lorde, now 24, pursued music and she was able to take inspiration from her mother, poet Sonja Yelich.

Opening up on the best lesson in writing she learned from her mum, she added: "Just that it's a practice. It's something you have to do over and over to keep being in touch with."

Meanwhile, the singer - who released her second album 'Melodrama' in 2017 and will have left another four-year gap before her upcoming third LP 'Solar Power' drops next month - explained the reason behind taking a step back from the public eye in between records.

She said: "Well, I just have to go and live my life so that I have stuff to write about. It's just sort of mooching and taking time."

When it comes to her time at home, she admitted she tries to make up for lost time with her loves ones.

She added: "I like to cook and I like to be very available for my friends and family because I miss a lot of birthdays when I'm working."

Being on the road can be tough, and Lorde noted she misses "every single thing" about New Zealand when she's travelling and away from home.

Asked what she misses the most, she replied: "Literally, every single thing but mostly the beaches and parks and the food."