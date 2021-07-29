Lee Latchford-Evans has become a father for the first time.

The Steps singer and his wife Kerry-Lucy have welcomed a little boy into the world and hailed the tot their "perfect rainbow baby", having previously gone through the pain of miscarriage.

Lee, 46, shared a black and white photo of himself and his spouse holding their baby's hand and wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (28.07.21): "Welcome to the world baby boy. Me & your mummy @kerrylucyinsta are so in love! You’re everything we could have wished for & more, Our perfect rainbow baby."

His spouse - who he married in 2012 - shared the same photo and a near-identical caption on her own account.

The couple revealed their happy news in April and admitted they had gone through the early part of Kerry-Lucy's pregnancy feeling "scared".

Lee said: "We’re scared as much as we’re excited. We’ve wanted a baby for so long.”

The pair wanted to wait until after their 20-week scan before sharing their pregnancy news, because although they were filled with "joy" about becoming parents, they also felt concerned Kerry-Lucy could miscarry again.

Kerry said: “It’s a mix of joy but also worry. You think, ‘Is it going to happen again?’ For us our safety net was the 20-week scan.

“People say once you’re past the 12-week mark the risk of miscarriage lowers, so I’m trying to enjoy it.”

Lee had shared his news with his bandmates - Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Claire Richards and Lisa Scott Lee - by telling them he "might be quite busy" this summer and showing them the baby scan.

The 'What The Future Holds' singer shared: “We had a meeting about our year ahead and we were going through what we’d be doing in August and September and so on, and I said, ‘I might be quite busy in August,’ and I held up our first scan picture to the camera and said, ‘I want you to meet someone.’

“I filmed their reaction. They were fantastic. They cried, they cheered!"