Jamie Lee Curtis' child is transgender.

The 'Knives Out' actress and her husband Christopher Guest have watched "in wonder and pride" everything their youngest kid - who was previously known as Thomas - has gone through on a journey to become their daughter Ruby and the 62-year-old star is looking forward to officiating when her offspring gets married next year.

She said: "[We] have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby. And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.”

Jamie also has 34-year-old daughter Annie, who is married, but she doesn't have any grandchildren at the moment.

However, she told AARP - The Magazine: "Not yet, but I do hope to."

The 'Halloween' star admitted Ruby's experiences have made her reconsider her "old ideas" that gender is a fixed concept and her own life is now a "constant metamorphosis".

Because she began acting from an early age, Jamie doesn't think she "knows very much" so she's always pushing herself to try new things.

She said: “I live by the idea that what I know is that I don't know very much. I struggled in school with what I'm assuming was some kind of learning challenge, and I barely got out of high school, since I became an actress so early.”

The 'Freaky Friday' star admitted the coronavirus pandemic has taught her to live in the moment more.

She said: "I was ready to travel, and then I didn't leave my house for a year.

"That was a big-ass pivot. All of our lives hinged in a really big way on something that none of us saw coming...

“That's the question. What are we planning for, what are we saving for? Why aren't we wearing those Prada pants to lunch with a friend rather than saying, ‘Well, I only have those for a fancy occasion.'? I now feel a freedom in living authentically in the moment and being open to whatever shows up."