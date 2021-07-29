Mena Suvari thought more about her "weird and unusual" experience with Kevin Spacey when the actor faced sexual misconduct allegations.

The 42-year-old actress starred alongside the disgraced performer in the 1999 movie 'American Beauty' and recalled in her new book, 'The Great Peace: A Memoir' how she and Spacey "lay on the bed very close to one another, with him sort of gently holding" her to prepare for a particular scene.

Mena says that Spacey made no sexual advances towards her but considered the incident in a different light after the allegations came to light in 2017.

The star – who also revealed that she was raped at the age of 12 and was a "victim of repeat sexual abuse" - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I mean, upon hearing the accusations I wondered a little bit more about that moment that we had in that room.

"But by me sharing that story was really to exhibit where I was at... Why was that just natural or OK for me to just be in these rooms with older individuals, mainly older men? In this intimate, you know, situation?

"I talk about in the book how even when I came out to Los Angeles and living at the Oakwood, I was like 15 and I ended up with someone who was about 26 in their apartment and just kissing and making out and that was it."

Mena continued: "So, it's to show another example of how it was just commonplace for me.

"And what I'm trying to address is like, why that was just OK? Why that was OK for me, why I never questioned it, why I never asked, you know, what was happening at the time, and why I just considered that part of my job? That's the question I had around it."

Mena previously admitted that she found it "heart-wrenching" when the allegations against Spacey first surfaced.

She said: "I think with everything that I've been seeing that everyone's been going through, it's shocking. It's really heart-wrenching.

"It's important to focus on the conversation that's happening and the healing, the victims - the right thing that's to come out of this. That's sort of what I try to hope for and focus on the most. It's something that we're truly changing and moving out of."