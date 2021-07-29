Ricky Martin's "salvation" was meditation.

The 49-year-old star - who raises 12-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, two-year-old daughter Lucia, and son Renn, 21 months, with husband Jwan Yosef found solace in the practice when life on the road got too much for him, and though the demands of his family mean he can no longer enjoy the lengthy spiritual sessions he used to, he still carves out some time for it every day.

Speaking in a video for Vogue.com, he said: "For many years in my life, life was so crazy being on the road and I was so overwhelmed with what was happening in my life.

"I started traveling on my own. I went to India, I found meditation, I went deep into meditation and it was my salvation to be honest.

"So now with four kids, I'm not going to India as much as I would like to.

"So what I do is that I wake up early in the morning, I would say at 5:30, 6:00, before all the babies wake up and I find silence.

"Silence is what's really keeping me grounded.

"I found this meditation [app] it's called Headspace. Guided meditation is doing a lot for me to be honest. I wish I could be in Lotus position for three hours a day, it's not the case, but 15, 20 minutes, half an hour, it really makes a difference."

The 'She Bangs' singer also explained how he turned vegetarian in a bid to improve his health after being prescribed medication for various issues, and he's never been better.

He admitted: "For a long time, I had really high cholesterol and then I was using this medication that was helping my cholesterol but it was activating the enzymes of my liver.

"I went to the doctor again, so now you're gonna give me something that will fix my liver, but will harm something else in my body?

"So I went full on vegetarian and three months after I went full on vegetarian, I went back to my doctor and he said, 'What are you doing?

You're doing something, I'm telling you the medicine that I'm giving you is helping.'

"And I'm like [laughing],'Not really, I'm not drinking your medication. I went full on vegetarian and it's really, really helping me.' "