Maisie Williams is thinking of going back to school.

The 24-year-old actress - who was just 12 when she signed up to play Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones' - is "mortified" that she never got to complete her education but is considering doing a course in languages now she's old enough to choose to focus only on subjects that she enjoys.

Asked how she finished her education, she said: “I didn’t. I’m mortified, absolutely mortified...there’s still time”

'Table Manners' host Jessie Ware then asked if Maisie would go back to school and she replied: "I’ve been thinking about this recently. While I was in France last year, I was taking loads of French lessons and I loved it and I loved learning again and I feel like I was so traumatised from school that I thought that I didn’t enjoy learning but actually I do.

"Especially now that I’m in a lucky enough position that I can do one-on-one education in any subject that I wanted. I have been thinking that, hmm, I don’t know, but it would be languages you know. I love languages.

"[I can only speak] French really. And maybe Japanese, but I can only say, like, two phrases."

Maisie has moved out of London into the countryside with boyfriend Reuben Selby and though she expected to "hate" rural life, she thinks she made the right decision.

She said: "I was in London for like four or five years. I just realised that I don’t leave my house, I don’t like going anywhere and if I go to lunch and the table are too close together I just get freaked out.

"I was never really aware of it until I was with Ruben and he was just like, 'You know you absolutely hate a lot of the things you do a lot of the time', and I feel like it was one of those things that I liked to do in my head like, 'Yeah I’ll meet friends, let’s go to the pub', but I actually just don’t think I like it that much...

"I thought I was going to move to the country and hate it, thinking, 'Where’s Deliveroo, where’s the coffee shop?', but it’s just been so easy and I think I’ve made the right decision."

Listen to the full podcast at https://play.acast.com/s/tablemanners/