Gwen Stefani had a “hard time” trying to get through her wedding vows without crying.

The 51-year-old singer tied the knot with Blake Shelton in an intimate ceremony on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch earlier this month, which was officiated by their good friend, Carson Daly.

The pair chose to write their own vows for the nuptials, and Blake has now said Gwen’s words were so moving they both had difficulty getting through the emotional moment without bursting into tears.

He said: "Gwen, right up until the night before, like when it started getting, like, two weeks away, she was like, 'Oh my god, let's just not do that. Let's just, like, have the repeat after me stuff.' ... And Carson was adamant about, 'No, you can, look, you're a songwriter, you can do this.' And so, right up until the night before, she was working on hers and it was incredible.

“I still haven't even seen a video of our wedding yet so I can't remember all the things she said, but it was, she had them written down and she had a hard time getting through them. I had a hard time, you know, trying to, you know, get through what she said also."

When it came to his own vows, Blake opted to write a love song for his bride and enlisted the help of songwriter and producer Craig Wiseman.

He added: "I started trying to write a song because that's kind of the opposite of what she would have expected me to do because I'm to the point where I just don't write that many songs anymore. It's just like pulling teeth for me and she's always on my case about it.

“And so I started writing this song and I can only get so far with it. Because I didn't want it to just be something for that moment. I wanted it to be something that was bigger and I saw I needed help. And so I called Craig Wiseman. I said 'Craig, you got to help me with this thing. Like, I'm not joking around here.'

"I wanted something broad, but also specific to Gwen. And so that's what I did. She didn't know I was going to do that. And so I surprised her with the song and we actually just recorded the song here in Nashville yesterday. I don't know what, or when we're going to do something with it, but it's something that I wanted to have a recording of. No matter what, you know what I'm saying?"

And eventually, the 45-year-old country star wants to release the song publicly.

He told SiriusXM’s ‘The Highway’: "To me, a marriage, a ceremony is you're not keeping it private when you get married to somebody, you're announcing to the world - 'Hey, this is my wife, just so everybody knows.' That's why we wear these rings. You know, this is where we're together now. And I feel that way about the song. It is, you know, for me, something that I want people to hear and know, and because I'm proud to be married to Gwen and so proud of that song."