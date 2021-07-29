Olivia Munn has encouraged those battling with suicidal thoughts to try and “hold on another day”.

The 41-year-old actress previously considered taking her own life, and has now offered her advice to others who may be struggling, saying it’s always worth holding on because you never know what you might miss out on.

In a clip ahead of the first episode of ‘The Demi Lovato Show’, she said: "For people who deal with depression, like you and me, and who can have suicidal thoughts, anytime you get to that place and it seems like things are too tough and you just can't take it anymore, just ask yourself if you can hold on another day.

"Because, if you take your life, game over. It's done. You don't get to see what will happen in 10 years. The pain is really tough. I know, you know. We've been there. But if I had ended my life when I wanted to, there is so much I would have missed.

"And that's what's worth staying for.”

‘The Demi Lovato Show’ is a nine-episode talk show series featuring celebrity guests and candid conversations about meaningful, impactful topics, including mental health, activism, gender identity, LGBTQ issues and relationships.

Alongside Olivia, Demi will also speak to Lucy Hale, YG, Jameela Jamil, Nikita Dragun, and Elyse Resch.

In a statement about the show, Demi said: "Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things. We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth – where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with ‘The Demi Lovato Show’ no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome."

‘The Demi Lovato Show’ will premiere on Friday (30.07.21) on The Roku Channel.