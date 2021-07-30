Rag’n’Bone Man has reportedly rekindled his romance with Zoe Beardsall.

The 36-year-old music star – whose real name is Rory Graham – and Zoe dated for almost a year before they decided to go their separate ways last month, but it now seems they are back together and giving their romance a second chance.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Rory and Zoe called it quits in June because they’d been struggling to spend time with each other.

“He was so busy with the release of his album ‘Life By Misadventure’ and they grew apart.

"But not long after they ended it, Rory realised he wasn’t prepared to let Zoe go.

“They’re officially back together now and have been working their way around any issues that come up with their schedules. Rory says Zoe makes him feel so happy and it’s clear he is the only man for her.

“To celebrate being together again they are planning on going on a family holiday with the kids they each have from previous relationships.

“They want to spend some quality time together and Rory is determined they will never again struggle like they did before.”

The ‘Human’ hitmaker - who has a three-year-old son called Rouben with Beth Rouy -and Zoe split in June, and Zoe was quick to unfollow him on social media.

A source said at the time: "Things have been full-on for Rory around the release of his album and everything, so it has been difficult to spend a lot of time together.

"It hasn’t worked out between them and they have called things off."

The insiders also claimed at the time that the singer’s decision to temporarily relocate to Cornwall caused the breakdown of their relationship.

They added: "Rory has now gone down to Cornwall without her for some time out to reflect, after what has been quite a hectic few months.

"It seems as though that is it for them, which is a real shame.

"But they are both busy parents so it was always a juggling act to see each other."